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2025 Ford Escape

24,456 KM

Details

$32,448

+ GST
Make it Yours

2025 Ford Escape

ST-Line

Watch This Vehicle
14336063

2025 Ford Escape

ST-Line

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
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$32,448

+ GST

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Used
24,456KM
VIN 1FMCU9MNXSUA93516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour EBONY, PARTIAL VINYL & CLOTH SPORT CONTOUR BUCKET SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFS688
  • Mileage 24,456 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$32,448

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2025 Ford Escape