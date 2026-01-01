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2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

3,324 KM

Details

$49,999

+ GST
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2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium

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14336060

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
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$49,999

+ GST

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Used
3,324KM
VIN 3FMTK3SU3SMA49634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MOLTEN MAGENTA METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,324 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium 3,324 KM $49,999 + GST

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

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780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$49,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E