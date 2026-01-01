$30,999+ GST
Make it Yours
2025 Ford Escape
Active
2025 Ford Escape
Active
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$30,999
+ GST
Actions
Used
12,599KM
VIN 1FMCU9GN9SUB15453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Ebony, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFS632
- Mileage 12,599 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
$30,999
+ GST>
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2025 Ford Escape