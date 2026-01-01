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THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(501a), BLACK ACTIVE-X SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, SYNC 4 W/12 INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, BED UTILITY PKG, PRO-ACCESS TAILGATE, MOBILE OFFICE PKG, TOW/HAUL PKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, FORD PASS CONNECT, AUTO BEAM LED HEADLAMPD, B&O AUDIO. The 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is a highly capable and versatile full-size pickup truck designed to deliver a blend of power, comfort, and advanced features. Equipped with the 501A equipment package, it offers a comprehensive suite of luxury and technology amenities, including premium leather upholstery, an upgraded infotainment system with a large touchscreen, and advanced driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. The Tow/Haul package enhances its towing capabilities, providing reinforced hitch setups, trailer sway control, and engine/transmission tuning optimized for towing heavy loads, making it suitable for hauling trailers, boats, or RVs. Additionally, the Bed Utility Package adds features like tie-down hooks, bed lighting, and a multi-position tailgate, maximizing the utility and convenience of the truck bed for work or recreational activities. Overall, this configuration of the 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat combines robust performance with premium features and practical enhancements for a well-rounded, capable pickup.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2025 Ford F-150

44,093 KM

Details Description

$71,450

+ GST
Make it Yours

2025 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
14281496

2025 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
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$71,450

+ GST

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Used
44,093KM
VIN 1FTFW5L8XSFA81225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TT215A
  • Mileage 44,093 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(501a), BLACK ACTIVE-X SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, SYNC 4 W/12 INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, BED UTILITY PKG, PRO-ACCESS TAILGATE, MOBILE OFFICE PKG, TOW/HAUL PKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, FORD PASS CONNECT, AUTO BEAM LED HEADLAMPD, B&O AUDIO. The 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is a highly capable and versatile full-size pickup truck designed to deliver a blend of power, comfort, and advanced features. Equipped with the 501A equipment package, it offers a comprehensive suite of luxury and technology amenities, including premium leather upholstery, an upgraded infotainment system with a large touchscreen, and advanced driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. The Tow/Haul package enhances its towing capabilities, providing reinforced hitch setups, trailer sway control, and engine/transmission tuning optimized for towing heavy loads, making it suitable for hauling trailers, boats, or RVs. Additionally, the Bed Utility Package adds features like tie-down hooks, bed lighting, and a multi-position tailgate, maximizing the utility and convenience of the truck bed for work or recreational activities. Overall, this configuration of the 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat combines robust performance with premium features and practical enhancements for a well-rounded, capable pickup.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

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780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

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1-866-994-9953
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$71,450

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2025 Ford F-150