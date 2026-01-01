$69,999+ GST
Make it Yours
2026 Ford Explorer
TREMOR
2026 Ford Explorer
TREMOR
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$69,999
+ GST
Actions
Used
3,866KM
VIN 1FMWK8JC7TGA02153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Marsh Grey
- Interior Colour ONYX MIKO
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFS633
- Mileage 3,866 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
$69,999
+ GST>
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2026 Ford Explorer