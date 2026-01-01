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2026 Ford Explorer

3,866 KM

Details

$69,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2026 Ford Explorer

TREMOR

Watch This Vehicle
14014656

2026 Ford Explorer

TREMOR

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
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$69,999

+ GST

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Used
3,866KM
VIN 1FMWK8JC7TGA02153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marsh Grey
  • Interior Colour ONYX MIKO
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFS633
  • Mileage 3,866 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$69,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2026 Ford Explorer