SUPER CLEAN IN AND OUT

FINANCING IS AVAIALBLE

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 780*90*88*589

 

ADDRESS 12336-66st Edmonton 

Stop by for viewing or test drive

This 2007 FORD E250 VANS ECONOLINE CARGO VAN is powered by a 4.6L V8 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. The van has seats for 2 people. The van has low mileage for its age

2007 Ford Econoline

158,000 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTNE24W67DB49890

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # E250
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

SUPER CLEAN IN AND OUT


FINANCING IS AVAIALBLE


PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 780*90*88*589


 


ADDRESS 12336-66st Edmonton 


Stop by for viewing or test drive


This 2007 FORD E250 VANS ECONOLINE CARGO VAN is powered by a 4.6L V8 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. The van has seats for 2 people. The van has low mileage for its age

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering

Leather Seats

Daytime Running Lights

Tow Package
Cup Holder

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

