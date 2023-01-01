Menu
<p>2009 Chrysler Aspen AWD, 244589KM, run and drive smoothly. Leather seat. Fully loaded.</p>

Details Description Features

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

VIN 1A8HW58T69F705823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # CHYS009
  • Mileage 244,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

