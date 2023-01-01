$9,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Chrysler Aspen
4WD 4dr Limited
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
244,589KM
Used
VIN 1A8HW58T69F705823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # CHYS009
- Mileage 244,589 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Chrysler Aspen AWD, 244589KM, run and drive smoothly. Leather seat. Fully loaded.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Green Line Auto Clearance
Call Dealer
780-479-XXXX(click to show)
