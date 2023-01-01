$9,800+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
172,666KM
Used
VIN 5NMSG73E09H312093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # HSF009
- Mileage 172,666 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD, New winter tires, 172666KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
