<p>2009 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD, New winter tires, 172666KM</p>

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

172,666 KM

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

172,666KM
Used
VIN 5NMSG73E09H312093

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # HSF009
  • Mileage 172,666 KM

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD, New winter tires, 172666KM

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering

Heated Seats

CD Player

Cup Holder

Wood Trim Interior

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-XXXX

780-479-1990

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe