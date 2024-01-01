$12,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Transit Connect
114.6" XLT w/rear door glass
2012 Ford Transit Connect
114.6" XLT w/rear door glass
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
168,000KM
Used
VIN NM0LS7DN3CT077516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # CNN445
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX...FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAIALAVLE
This 2012 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT CARGO VAN is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. The van has seats for 2 people. The van has low mileage for its age
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Green Line Auto Clearance
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-XXXX(click to show)
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2012 Ford Transit Connect