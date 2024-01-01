Menu
<p>2013 Jeep Compass 4X4, 4 cylinder 2.4L Engine, very good on gas. Fully inspected pass inspection, well maintained. No accident, Alberta active.</p> <p>It has Remote Starter and backup camera.</p> <p>Free oil change</p> <p>PRICE : $7999</p> <p>FINANCE AVAILABLE </p> <p>WE ACCEPT TRADE-IN</p> <p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

224,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJDAB9DD108190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JPC0013
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

