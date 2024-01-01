$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Compass
4WD 4DR
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
224,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJDAB9DD108190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # JPC0013
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Jeep Compass 4X4, 4 cylinder 2.4L Engine, very good on gas. Fully inspected pass inspection, well maintained. No accident, Alberta active.
It has Remote Starter and backup camera.
Free oil change
PRICE : $7999
FINANCE AVAILABLE
WE ACCEPT TRADE-IN
WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
dvd player
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
