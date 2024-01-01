$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Jeep Compass
4WD 4dr Limited
2014 Jeep Compass
4WD 4dr Limited
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
191,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4NJDCB0ED729073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # JPC0014
- Mileage 191,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4 SUV, Leather Seats, Remote Starter, Backup Camera. Winter Tires. Well maintain, Drives excellent. Pass Inspection.
PRICE : $9,999
PASS INSPECTION
FINANCE AND TRADE-IN IS AVAILABLE
WARRANTY PACKAGE AVAILABLE
>>>***7*8*0*9*0*8*8*5*8*9***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr 208,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 211,000 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS-4dr Sdn 223,000 KM $7,700 + tax & lic
Email Green Line Auto Clearance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Call Dealer
780-479-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2014 Jeep Compass