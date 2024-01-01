Menu
<p>2014 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4 SUV, Leather Seats, Remote Starter, Backup Camera. Winter Tires. Well maintain, Drives excellent. Pass Inspection.</p> <p>PRICE : $9,999</p> <p>PASS INSPECTION</p> <p>FINANCE AND TRADE-IN IS AVAILABLE</p> <p>WARRANTY PACKAGE AVAILABLE</p> <p>>>>***7*8*0*9*0*8*8*5*8*9***<<<<</p> <p> </p> <p> </p>

2014 Jeep Compass

191,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr Limited

2014 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr Limited

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJDCB0ED729073

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JPC0014
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

2014 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4 SUV, Leather Seats, Remote Starter, Backup Camera. Winter Tires. Well maintain, Drives excellent. Pass Inspection.


PRICE : $9,999


PASS INSPECTION


FINANCE AND TRADE-IN IS AVAILABLE


WARRANTY PACKAGE AVAILABLE


>>>***7*8*0*9*0*8*8*5*8*9***

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Cup Holder

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2014 Jeep Compass