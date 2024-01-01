Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 Dodge Caravan, well maintain, clean interior/exterior and run smoothly. Winter tires. Alberta active, No lien. New oil change, New windshield. No check engine light. Ready to go on a trip. </p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

  1. 10939922
  2. 10939922
  3. 10939922
  4. 10939922
  5. 10939922
  6. 10939922
  7. 10939922
  8. 10939922
  9. 10939922
  10. 10939922
  11. 10939922
  12. 10939922
  13. 10939922
  14. 10939922
  15. 10939922
  16. 10939922
Contact Seller

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
213,000KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG3FR503082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # DGR0015
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Caravan, well maintain, clean interior/exterior and run smoothly. Winter tires. Alberta active, No lien. New oil change, New windshield. No check engine light. Ready to go on a trip. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance

Used 2007 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn EX for sale in Edmonton, AB
2007 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn EX 245,000 KM $7,700 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul SUV for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Kia Soul SUV 212,018 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T 199,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Green Line Auto Clearance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Call Dealer

780-479-XXXX

(click to show)

780-479-1990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan