2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
213,000KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG3FR503082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # DGR0015
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Dodge Caravan, well maintain, clean interior/exterior and run smoothly. Winter tires. Alberta active, No lien. New oil change, New windshield. No check engine light. Ready to go on a trip.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
dvd player
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Email Green Line Auto Clearance
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Quick Links
