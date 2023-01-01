Menu
2017 StarCraft Autumn Ridge 305RKS

1 KM

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

315 RKS Sleeps 6 AC 2 Slide outs

315 RKS Sleeps 6 AC 2 Slide outs

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Sale

1KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224540
  • Stock #: 23-0155
  • VIN: 1SABS0BTXH2R35059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Fuel Type Propane
  • Stock # 23-0155
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Season climate packageSPECIFICATIONSMaximum Sleeping Capacity6Number Of Slideouts2Length (ft-in / m)37' 10'' / 11.5Interior Height (in / mm)81 / 2057.4Base Weight (lbs / kg)8103 / 3675.5Carrying Capacity (lbs / kg)1832 / 831Hitch Weight (lbs / kg)1040 / 471.7Number Of Axles2Air Conditioning (BTUs)13500   HOLDING TANKSFresh Water Capacity (gal / L)62.6 / 237Gray Water Capacity (gal / L)65 / 246.1Black Water Capacity (gal / L)32.5 / 123Propane Capacity (gal / lbs)14.2 / 60Water Heater Tank (gal / L)6 / 22.7

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

