2017 StarCraft Autumn Ridge 305RKS

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $45,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10224540

10224540 Stock #: 23-0155

23-0155 VIN: 1SABS0BTXH2R35059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Travel Trailer

Fuel Type Propane

Stock # 23-0155

Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.