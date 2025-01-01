$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Polaris RZR
XP 4 TURBO
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Polaris RZR XP 4 Turbo is built for thrill-seekers who want to bring the whole crew along for the ride. With seating for four and a high-output 168 HP ProStar Turbo H.O. engine, this side-by-side delivers adrenaline-packed performance, precision handling, and extreme off-road capability.
Engineered for desert runs, dune climbs, and trail domination, the XP 4 Turbo features Walker Evans needle shocks and a suspension system with 21 inches of travel, offering a smooth, stable ride even through the roughest terrain. The 64-inch stance and long wheelbase provide added comfort and control, while the high-clearance A-arms and 29-inch Maxxis Bighorn tires help you confidently tackle rocks, ruts, and sand.
The RZR XP 4 Turbo isn’t just fast — it’s smart. With on-demand all-wheel drive, electronic power steering, and an aggressive, race-inspired design, it delivers both confidence and comfort at any speed.
Reach out today for pricing, financing options, and fast delivery anywhere in Canada. Performance, space, and power — all in one package.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
