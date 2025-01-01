Menu
<p data-start=165 data-end=470>The 2018 Polaris RZR XP 4 Turbo is built for thrill-seekers who want to bring the whole crew along for the ride. With seating for four and a high-output 168 HP ProStar Turbo H.O. engine, this side-by-side delivers adrenaline-packed performance, precision handling, and extreme off-road capability.</p><p data-start=165 data-end=470> </p><p data-start=472 data-end=902>Engineered for desert runs, dune climbs, and trail domination, the XP 4 Turbo features Walker Evans needle shocks and a suspension system with 21 inches of travel, offering a smooth, stable ride even through the roughest terrain. The 64-inch stance and long wheelbase provide added comfort and control, while the high-clearance A-arms and 29-inch Maxxis Bighorn tires help you confidently tackle rocks, ruts, and sand.</p><p data-start=472 data-end=902> </p><p data-start=904 data-end=1114>The RZR XP 4 Turbo isn’t just fast — it’s smart. With on-demand all-wheel drive, electronic power steering, and an aggressive, race-inspired design, it delivers both confidence and comfort at any speed.</p><p data-start=1116 data-end=1311> </p><p data-start=99 data-end=456> </p><p data-start=1313 data-end=1452>Reach out today for pricing, financing options, and fast delivery anywhere in Canada. Performance, space, and power — all in one package.</p>

2018 Polaris RZR

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Polaris RZR

XP 4 TURBO

12551378

2018 Polaris RZR

XP 4 TURBO

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2018 Polaris RZR