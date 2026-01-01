Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=398>The 2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR is built for riders who want maximum mud performance, aggressive power, and extreme off-road capability in the harshest terrain. Powered by a 91 hp Rotax® 976 cc V-Twin engine, it delivers explosive acceleration, strong low-end torque, and relentless pulling power for deep mud, water crossings, and demanding trails.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=398> </p><p data-start=400 data-end=857>Purpose-built for extreme mud riding, the Outlander 1000 XMR features a snorkeled intake system with relocated radiator and CVT intake, helping protect critical components in deep water and muddy conditions. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) provides smooth and controlled handling, while selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-4Lok front differential delivers maximum traction when the terrain gets serious.</p><p data-start=400 data-end=857> </p><p data-start=859 data-end=1272>Equipped with 30-inch ITP Cryptid mud tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, heavy-duty arched A-arm suspension, and 13 inches of ground clearance, this ATV is designed to dominate ruts, mud holes, and rough terrain. A factory 3,500 lb winch, heavy-duty bumpers, mud-specific footrests, and a full digital display add capability and convenience right from the factory.</p><p data-start=859 data-end=1272> </p><p data-start=1274 data-end=1485>Whether youre powering through deep mud, exploring back-country trails, or pushing the limits off-road, the 2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR delivers serious power, confidence, and capability in every ride.</p><p data-start=1274 data-end=1485> </p><p data-start=1487 data-end=1572>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Watch This Vehicle
14123032

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1779219736
  2. 1779219737
  3. 1779219737
  4. 1779219737
  5. 1779219737
  6. 1779219737
  7. 1779219737
  8. 1779219737
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR is built for riders who want maximum mud performance, aggressive power, and extreme off-road capability in the harshest terrain. Powered by a 91 hp Rotax® 976 cc V-Twin engine, it delivers explosive acceleration, strong low-end torque, and relentless pulling power for deep mud, water crossings, and demanding trails.

 

Purpose-built for extreme mud riding, the Outlander 1000 XMR features a snorkeled intake system with relocated radiator and CVT intake, helping protect critical components in deep water and muddy conditions. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) provides smooth and controlled handling, while selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-4Lok front differential delivers maximum traction when the terrain gets serious.

 

Equipped with 30-inch ITP Cryptid mud tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, heavy-duty arched A-arm suspension, and 13 inches of ground clearance, this ATV is designed to dominate ruts, mud holes, and rough terrain. A factory 3,500 lb winch, heavy-duty bumpers, mud-specific footrests, and a full digital display add capability and convenience right from the factory.

 

Whether you're powering through deep mud, exploring back-country trails, or pushing the limits off-road, the 2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR delivers serious power, confidence, and capability in every ride.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2025 Can-Am Defender HD10 MAX LIMITED for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Can-Am Defender HD10 MAX LIMITED 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail 0 $CALL + GST

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR