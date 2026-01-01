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2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR
2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR is built for riders who want maximum mud performance, aggressive power, and extreme off-road capability in the harshest terrain. Powered by a 91 hp Rotax® 976 cc V-Twin engine, it delivers explosive acceleration, strong low-end torque, and relentless pulling power for deep mud, water crossings, and demanding trails.
Purpose-built for extreme mud riding, the Outlander 1000 XMR features a snorkeled intake system with relocated radiator and CVT intake, helping protect critical components in deep water and muddy conditions. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) provides smooth and controlled handling, while selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-4Lok front differential delivers maximum traction when the terrain gets serious.
Equipped with 30-inch ITP Cryptid mud tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, heavy-duty arched A-arm suspension, and 13 inches of ground clearance, this ATV is designed to dominate ruts, mud holes, and rough terrain. A factory 3,500 lb winch, heavy-duty bumpers, mud-specific footrests, and a full digital display add capability and convenience right from the factory.
Whether you're powering through deep mud, exploring back-country trails, or pushing the limits off-road, the 2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR delivers serious power, confidence, and capability in every ride.
Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!
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