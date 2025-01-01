2018 Yamaha YXZ1000R

Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=379>The 2018 Yamaha YXZ 1000R EPS SxS is the perfect blend of performance, agility, and rugged durability, designed for thrill-seekers who demand the best from their off-road vehicles. Powered by a 998cc inline triple engine, the YXZ 1000R delivers an incredible 112 horsepower, ensuring you have all the power you need for high-speed runs, steep hill climbs, and challenging trails.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=379> </p><p data-start=381 data-end=819>One of the standout features of the YXZ 1000R is its high-performance 5-speed sequential gearbox, the only one of its kind in a side-by-side. This gearbox gives you direct control over gear changes, delivering faster, smoother shifts and a more connected driving experience. Combined with a Fox 2.5 Podium shock suspension system, this SxS is designed to handle even the toughest terrain with exceptional handling, stability, and comfort.</p><p data-start=381 data-end=819> </p><p data-start=821 data-end=1181>The 2018 YXZ 1000R is equipped with electronic power steering (EPS), offering excellent maneuverability and reducing steering effort, even at low speeds or on rough trails. With 16.2 inches of front and 17.1 inches of rear suspension travel, it glides over rough terrain, rocks, and deep ruts, providing you with the confidence to tackle any challenge head-on.</p><p data-start=821 data-end=1181> </p><p data-start=1183 data-end=1516>The cockpit is built for comfort and performance, featuring high-back bucket seats, a racing-inspired steering wheel, and intuitive controls that allow for precise handling. The 2018 YXZ 1000R is also built with durability in mind, with a heavy-duty chassis and premium components to withstand the most demanding off-road conditions.</p><p data-start=1183 data-end=1516> </p><p data-start=1518 data-end=1764>Whether youre tearing through sand dunes, carving through trails, or pushing your limits on rugged terrain, the 2018 Yamaha YXZ 1000R EPS SxS delivers an unrivaled off-road experience that combines the power, precision, and performance you need.</p><p data-start=1518 data-end=1764> </p><p data-start=1766 data-end=1959 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Ready to take the 2018 Yamaha YXZ 1000R EPS SxS for a spin? Contact us today to learn more, schedule a test ride, and explore our flexible financing options along with fast nationwide delivery!</p>

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

