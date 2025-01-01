$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Yamaha YXZ1000R
ETS SXS $103 B/W
2018 Yamaha YXZ1000R
ETS SXS $103 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Yamaha YXZ 1000R EPS SxS is the perfect blend of performance, agility, and rugged durability, designed for thrill-seekers who demand the best from their off-road vehicles. Powered by a 998cc inline triple engine, the YXZ 1000R delivers an incredible 112 horsepower, ensuring you have all the power you need for high-speed runs, steep hill climbs, and challenging trails.
One of the standout features of the YXZ 1000R is its high-performance 5-speed sequential gearbox, the only one of its kind in a side-by-side. This gearbox gives you direct control over gear changes, delivering faster, smoother shifts and a more connected driving experience. Combined with a Fox 2.5 Podium shock suspension system, this SxS is designed to handle even the toughest terrain with exceptional handling, stability, and comfort.
The 2018 YXZ 1000R is equipped with electronic power steering (EPS), offering excellent maneuverability and reducing steering effort, even at low speeds or on rough trails. With 16.2 inches of front and 17.1 inches of rear suspension travel, it glides over rough terrain, rocks, and deep ruts, providing you with the confidence to tackle any challenge head-on.
The cockpit is built for comfort and performance, featuring high-back bucket seats, a racing-inspired steering wheel, and intuitive controls that allow for precise handling. The 2018 YXZ 1000R is also built with durability in mind, with a heavy-duty chassis and premium components to withstand the most demanding off-road conditions.
Whether you're tearing through sand dunes, carving through trails, or pushing your limits on rugged terrain, the 2018 Yamaha YXZ 1000R EPS SxS delivers an unrivaled off-road experience that combines the power, precision, and performance you need.
Ready to take the 2018 Yamaha YXZ 1000R EPS SxS for a spin? Contact us today to learn more, schedule a test ride, and explore our flexible financing options along with fast nationwide delivery!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Auto Group AB
Email Western Auto Group AB
Western Auto Group AB
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259