$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
SPORT XRC $112 B/W
2020 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
SPORT XRC $112 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black/Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Can-Am Maverick Sport XRC is designed for riders who demand top-notch performance and capability in extreme off-road environments. Powered by a 976cc Rotax V-twin engine, this powerhouse generates 100 horsepower, providing the perfect blend of strength and agility for tackling the most rugged trails and obstacles.
Built for the toughest terrains, the Maverick Sport XRC features 32-inch tires, a robust 4WD system, and Smart-Lok differential, ensuring superior traction, control, and stability. Its high-performance Fox 2.5 Podium shocks and long-travel suspension with 14 inches of ground clearance allow you to glide smoothly over rough terrain, mud, and rocks, while maintaining ultimate control.
Inside the cockpit, the Maverick Sport XRC is designed for both comfort and control. With high-back bucket seats, a precision steering wheel, and easy-to-reach controls, the driver and passenger are well-supported, even during the roughest rides. The adjustable suspension system lets you customize your ride for the ultimate combination of performance and comfort, whether you’re racing through trails or exploring new terrain.
The 2020 Can-Am Maverick Sport XRC is also designed for durability, with a rugged frame and heavy-duty components that can withstand the most demanding off-road adventures. Plus, it comes equipped with plenty of storage options to bring along all the gear you need for your next off-road excursion.
If you're ready for a high-performance side-by-side that can take on anything you throw at it, the 2020 Can-Am Maverick Sport XRC is the machine for you. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride, and take advantage of our flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Auto Group AB
Email Western Auto Group AB
Western Auto Group AB
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259