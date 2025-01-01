Menu
<p><strong>Tackle Any Terrain with the 2021 Can-Am Commander 1000 XTP</strong></p><p> </p><p>The 2021 Can-Am Commander 1000 XTP is designed for those who want the perfect balance of power, performance, and versatility. Equipped with a 976cc Rotax V-twin engine delivering 100 horsepower, this side-by-side is built to take on everything from trail rides to tough work tasks with unmatched strength and reliability.</p><p> </p><p>With its advanced 4WD system, 12 inches of ground clearance, and premium suspension, the Commander 1000 XTP provides superior handling and stability across a variety of terrains—whether youre navigating mud, sand, rocks, or snow.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Built for Adventure: Comfort & Control</strong></p><p> </p><p>The Commander 1000 XTP is engineered to provide a comfortable ride for both the driver and passenger, with adjustable seating and ergonomically designed controls that make every journey enjoyable. The high-performance suspension ensures a smooth and controlled ride, even in the roughest conditions. Plus, with ample cargo space for gear and tools, the Commander 1000 XTP offers both practicality and adventure-ready versatility.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong></p><p> </p><p>Whether youre hitting the trails or tackling work around the farm, the 2021 Can-Am Commander 1000 XTP is built to help you get it done in style. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and nationwide delivery. Don’t wait—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!</p>

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12156681

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Tackle Any Terrain with the 2021 Can-Am Commander 1000 XTP

 

The 2021 Can-Am Commander 1000 XTP is designed for those who want the perfect balance of power, performance, and versatility. Equipped with a 976cc Rotax V-twin engine delivering 100 horsepower, this side-by-side is built to take on everything from trail rides to tough work tasks with unmatched strength and reliability.

 

With its advanced 4WD system, 12 inches of ground clearance, and premium suspension, the Commander 1000 XTP provides superior handling and stability across a variety of terrains—whether you're navigating mud, sand, rocks, or snow.

 

Built for Adventure: Comfort & Control

 

The Commander 1000 XTP is engineered to provide a comfortable ride for both the driver and passenger, with adjustable seating and ergonomically designed controls that make every journey enjoyable. The high-performance suspension ensures a smooth and controlled ride, even in the roughest conditions. Plus, with ample cargo space for gear and tools, the Commander 1000 XTP offers both practicality and adventure-ready versatility.

 

Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery

 

Whether you're hitting the trails or tackling work around the farm, the 2021 Can-Am Commander 1000 XTP is built to help you get it done in style. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and nationwide delivery. Don’t wait—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2021 Can-Am Commander