2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR
$109 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR is purpose-built for riders who demand extreme off-road capability and rugged performance. Powered by a high-performance Rotax® 976cc V-Twin engine delivering 82 horsepower, this side-by-side is engineered to dominate the toughest terrains, from deep mud to rocky trails. Whether you’re tackling challenging work tasks or seeking off-road thrills, the Defender HD10 XMR is up for the challenge.
Equipped with a heavy-duty snorkeled CVT and air intakes, it’s designed to handle water, mud, and debris like a pro. With its 15 inches of ground clearance, Smart-Lok™ front differential, and mud-ready ITP Cryptid tires, the Defender HD10 XMR provides unbeatable traction and control in the most extreme conditions. Its industry-leading 3,000-pound towing capacity and a durable cargo box make it an ideal choice for work or adventure.Built for Tough Jobs and Extreme Comfort
The 2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR doesn’t just deliver power—it also offers a comfortable and user-friendly experience. The spacious, fully-sealed cab keeps you protected from mud and water, while the adjustable driver’s seat and intuitive controls ensure maximum comfort on long rides. Plus, with premium features like a 4,500-pound winch and integrated storage solutions, you’ll have everything you need to conquer any job or trail with confidence.Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
Get the 2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR with our flexible financing plans tailored to fit your budget. We also offer fast, nationwide delivery, so you can start exploring without delay. Don’t miss out on the ultimate mud-ready side-by-side—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!
