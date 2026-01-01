2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

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<div data-turn-id-container=ab027ba9-6c8d-4c5d-b278-669f879f2b0f data-is-intersecting=true><div><p data-start=0 data-end=385>The 2021 Can-Am Maverick Sport X MR is built for riders who want serious mud capability, powerful performance, and aggressive off-road capability in a versatile side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine producing 100 horsepower, it delivers strong acceleration, impressive torque, and dependable power for tackling deep mud, challenging trails, and rugged terrain.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=385> </p><p data-start=387 data-end=720>Purpose-built for extreme mud riding, the Maverick Sport X MR features Smart-Lok™ 4WD with a fully lockable front differential, providing maximum traction and control when conditions get deep and difficult. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) delivers precise handling and helps reduce driver fatigue during long rides.</p><p data-start=387 data-end=720> </p><p data-start=722 data-end=1089>Equipped with 30-inch ITP Cryptid mud tires, 14-inch aluminum wheels, snorkeled engine and CVT intakes, a relocated radiator, and heavy-duty skid protection, this machine is ready to tackle serious mud right from the factory. Its long-travel suspension and high ground clearance help provide a smooth, controlled ride through ruts, rocks, and challenging terrain.</p><p data-start=722 data-end=1089> </p><p data-start=1091 data-end=1286>The Maverick Sport X MR also features a comfortable, driver-focused cockpit with bucket seats, a digital display, and a versatile cargo bed, making it capable for both recreation and utility use.</p><p data-start=1091 data-end=1286> </p><p data-start=1288 data-end=1497>Whether youre powering through deep mud, exploring technical trails, or pushing the limits off-road, the 2021 Can-Am Maverick Sport X MR delivers the power, traction, and confidence to take on every ride.</p><p data-start=1288 data-end=1497> </p><p data-start=1499 data-end=1584 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p></div></div>

2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Details Description

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+ GST
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2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

SPORT

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14494579

2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

SPORT

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

  1. 14494579
  2. 14494579
  3. 14494579
  4. 14494579
  5. 14494579
  6. 14494579
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+ GST

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Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Can-Am Maverick Sport X MR is built for riders who want serious mud capability, powerful performance, and aggressive off-road capability in a versatile side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine producing 100 horsepower, it delivers strong acceleration, impressive torque, and dependable power for tackling deep mud, challenging trails, and rugged terrain.

 

Purpose-built for extreme mud riding, the Maverick Sport X MR features Smart-Lok™ 4WD with a fully lockable front differential, providing maximum traction and control when conditions get deep and difficult. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) delivers precise handling and helps reduce driver fatigue during long rides.

 

Equipped with 30-inch ITP Cryptid mud tires, 14-inch aluminum wheels, snorkeled engine and CVT intakes, a relocated radiator, and heavy-duty skid protection, this machine is ready to tackle serious mud right from the factory. Its long-travel suspension and high ground clearance help provide a smooth, controlled ride through ruts, rocks, and challenging terrain.

 

The Maverick Sport X MR also features a comfortable, driver-focused cockpit with bucket seats, a digital display, and a versatile cargo bed, making it capable for both recreation and utility use.

 

Whether you're powering through deep mud, exploring technical trails, or pushing the limits off-road, the 2021 Can-Am Maverick Sport X MR delivers the power, traction, and confidence to take on every ride.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

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780-781-1511

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7 Nations Power Sports

780-781-1511

2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000