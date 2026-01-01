$CALL+ GST
2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
SPORT
2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
SPORT
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Can-Am Maverick Sport X MR is built for riders who want serious mud capability, powerful performance, and aggressive off-road capability in a versatile side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine producing 100 horsepower, it delivers strong acceleration, impressive torque, and dependable power for tackling deep mud, challenging trails, and rugged terrain.
Purpose-built for extreme mud riding, the Maverick Sport X MR features Smart-Lok™ 4WD with a fully lockable front differential, providing maximum traction and control when conditions get deep and difficult. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) delivers precise handling and helps reduce driver fatigue during long rides.
Equipped with 30-inch ITP Cryptid mud tires, 14-inch aluminum wheels, snorkeled engine and CVT intakes, a relocated radiator, and heavy-duty skid protection, this machine is ready to tackle serious mud right from the factory. Its long-travel suspension and high ground clearance help provide a smooth, controlled ride through ruts, rocks, and challenging terrain.
The Maverick Sport X MR also features a comfortable, driver-focused cockpit with bucket seats, a digital display, and a versatile cargo bed, making it capable for both recreation and utility use.
Whether you're powering through deep mud, exploring technical trails, or pushing the limits off-road, the 2021 Can-Am Maverick Sport X MR delivers the power, traction, and confidence to take on every ride.
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