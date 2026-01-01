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<p data-start=0 data-end=351>The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 SE is built for riders who want proven reliability, strong performance, and premium capability for both work and trail riding. Powered by a 686 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, it delivers strong low-end torque, smooth power, and dependable performance for hauling, towing, and tackling challenging terrain.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=351> </p><p data-start=353 data-end=699>Purpose-built for all-around versatility, the Grizzly 700 SE features On-Command 2WD/4WD with a locking front differential, providing excellent traction when conditions get tough. Its Electric Power Steering (EPS) helps reduce rider fatigue while delivering smooth, responsive handling across rough trails, mud, rocks, and uneven terrain.</p><p data-start=353 data-end=699> </p><p data-start=701 data-end=1003>The Special Edition package comes equipped with premium features including 27-inch Maxxis Zilla tires, 14-inch aluminum wheels, high-clearance suspension, LED lighting, and a factory-installed winch, giving it the capability to handle demanding work and serious trail riding right from the factory.</p><p data-start=701 data-end=1003> </p><p data-start=1005 data-end=1229>With a comfortable riding position, durable construction, strong towing capability, and Yamahas legendary reliability, the 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 SE is ready for everything from property work to backcountry adventures.</p><p data-start=1005 data-end=1229> </p><p data-start=1231 data-end=1417>Whether youre hauling gear, exploring trails, or taking on challenging terrain, the 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 SE delivers the power, capability, and confidence you need in every ride.</p><p data-start=1231 data-end=1417> </p><p data-start=1419 data-end=1504 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE

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2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE

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14494576

2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

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Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 SE is built for riders who want proven reliability, strong performance, and premium capability for both work and trail riding. Powered by a 686 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, it delivers strong low-end torque, smooth power, and dependable performance for hauling, towing, and tackling challenging terrain.

 

Purpose-built for all-around versatility, the Grizzly 700 SE features On-Command 2WD/4WD with a locking front differential, providing excellent traction when conditions get tough. Its Electric Power Steering (EPS) helps reduce rider fatigue while delivering smooth, responsive handling across rough trails, mud, rocks, and uneven terrain.

 

The Special Edition package comes equipped with premium features including 27-inch Maxxis Zilla tires, 14-inch aluminum wheels, high-clearance suspension, LED lighting, and a factory-installed winch, giving it the capability to handle demanding work and serious trail riding right from the factory.

 

With a comfortable riding position, durable construction, strong towing capability, and Yamaha's legendary reliability, the 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 SE is ready for everything from property work to backcountry adventures.

 

Whether you're hauling gear, exploring trails, or taking on challenging terrain, the 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 SE delivers the power, capability, and confidence you need in every ride.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

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780-781-1511

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7 Nations Power Sports

780-781-1511

2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE