$CALL+ GST
2021 Polaris Ranger 1000
CREW XP TEXAS EDITION
2021 Polaris Ranger 1000
CREW XP TEXAS EDITION
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000 Texas Edition is built for hard work, premium comfort, and rugged style that stands out from the rest. Powered by a 999cc ProStar engine delivering 82 HP, this side-by-side offers class-leading torque and smooth power for hauling, towing, and tackling tough terrain with a full crew on board.
Purpose-built for capability, the Texas Edition features True On-Demand AWD, Electronic Power Steering, and an upgraded heavy-duty chassis for strength and durability. With arched A-arms, 11 inches of suspension travel, and 13 inches of ground clearance, it’s ready for rocky trails, deep ruts, and demanding job sites.
With 29” Maxxis tires on 14” aluminum wheels and a reinforced frame, the Ranger Crew XP 1000 provides stability and control while carrying heavy loads. It boasts a 2,500-lb towing capacity, 1,000-lb cargo box, and 1,750-lb payload capacity, giving it unmatched utility for work and recreation.
This 6-seater also comes equipped with Texas Edition badging and trim, custom cut-and-sewn seats, a 4,500-lb winch, full-body skid plates, and premium LED lighting. Inside, you’ll find plush seating for the entire crew, ample storage, and rider-friendly ergonomics designed for long days on the job or the trail.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Auto Group AB
Email Western Auto Group AB
Western Auto Group AB
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-474-6259