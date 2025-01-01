$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE
2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE is engineered for riders who need power, durability, and all-terrain versatility. Featuring a 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, this ATV delivers outstanding torque and smooth throttle response, making it perfect for navigating rough trails, deep mud, or handling tough jobs.
Equipped with Yamaha’s Ultramatic® transmission, the Grizzly 700 EPS SE offers seamless acceleration and industry-leading engine braking for confident downhill control. The On-Command® 4WD system with a fully locking front differential ensures you have the traction needed to tackle the most challenging terrain.
This Special Edition model comes with premium features, including 27-inch Maxxis Zilla tires on aluminum wheels, rugged painted bodywork, and a factory-installed 2,500-lb winch, making it ready for any adventure. With 11.8 inches of ground clearance, independent suspension, and electronic power steering (EPS), the Grizzly delivers a comfortable ride with precise handling.
Built to take on any job or trail, the 2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE is the ultimate all-terrain companion. Contact us today to explore financing options and enjoy fast, hassle-free nationwide delivery!
