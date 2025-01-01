Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=321>The 2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE is engineered for riders who need power, durability, and all-terrain versatility. Featuring a 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, this ATV delivers outstanding torque and smooth throttle response, making it perfect for navigating rough trails, deep mud, or handling tough jobs.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=321> </p><p data-start=323 data-end=637>Equipped with Yamaha’s Ultramatic® transmission, the Grizzly 700 EPS SE offers seamless acceleration and industry-leading engine braking for confident downhill control. The On-Command® 4WD system with a fully locking front differential ensures you have the traction needed to tackle the most challenging terrain.</p><p data-start=323 data-end=637> </p><p data-start=639 data-end=1015>This Special Edition model comes with premium features, including 27-inch Maxxis Zilla tires on aluminum wheels, rugged painted bodywork, and a factory-installed 2,500-lb winch, making it ready for any adventure. With 11.8 inches of ground clearance, independent suspension, and electronic power steering (EPS), the Grizzly delivers a comfortable ride with precise handling.</p><p data-start=639 data-end=1015> </p><p data-start=0 data-end=307> </p><p data-start=1017 data-end=1220 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Built to take on any job or trail, the 2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE is the ultimate all-terrain companion. Contact us today to explore financing options and enjoy fast, hassle-free nationwide delivery!</p>

2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE

2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE

2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

