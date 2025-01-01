Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=114 data-end=481>The 2022 Can-Am Commander XTP 1000R is built to lead the pack with unmatched versatility, performance, and off-road readiness. Powered by a 100 HP Rotax 976cc V-Twin engine, this sport-utility side-by-side delivers thrilling acceleration and dependable torque—perfect for carving through trails, crawling over rocks, or hauling gear to your favorite backcountry spot.</p><p data-start=114 data-end=481> </p><p data-start=483 data-end=885>Purpose-built for riders who demand both capability and control, the XTP edition features FOX 2.5 Podium Piggyback QS3 shocks, arched double A-arm suspension, and a sport-tuned chassis with 15 inches of travel and up to 13.5 inches of ground clearance. With Smart-Lok front differential and selectable drive modes, the Commander XTP adapts instantly to changing terrain for maximum grip and confidence.</p><p data-start=483 data-end=885> </p><p data-start=887 data-end=1176>With 30” XPS Hammer Force tires mounted on 15” beadlock wheels, this machine is ready to tackle rough terrain while maintaining tire security during aggressive riding. The dual-level cargo box holds up to 600 lb, with a towing capacity of 2,000 lb—making it as practical as it is powerful.</p><p data-start=887 data-end=1176> </p><p data-start=1178 data-end=1427>This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 4,500-lb winch, full skid plates, premium half doors, and bold XTP trim and graphics. Inside, you’ll find bolstered seats, a 7.6” digital display, and ample storage for tools, gear, and everything in between.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1429 data-end=1609 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada. The 2022 Commander XTP 1000R—work hard, play harder, and take the trail less traveled.</p>

2022 Can-Am Commander

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Can-Am Commander

XTP 1000

Watch This Vehicle
12662181

2022 Can-Am Commander

XTP 1000

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 12662181
  2. 12662181
  3. 12662181
  4. 12662181
  5. 12662181
  6. 12662181
  7. 12662181
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Can-Am Commander XTP 1000R is built to lead the pack with unmatched versatility, performance, and off-road readiness. Powered by a 100 HP Rotax 976cc V-Twin engine, this sport-utility side-by-side delivers thrilling acceleration and dependable torque—perfect for carving through trails, crawling over rocks, or hauling gear to your favorite backcountry spot.

 

Purpose-built for riders who demand both capability and control, the XTP edition features FOX 2.5 Podium Piggyback QS3 shocks, arched double A-arm suspension, and a sport-tuned chassis with 15 inches of travel and up to 13.5 inches of ground clearance. With Smart-Lok front differential and selectable drive modes, the Commander XTP adapts instantly to changing terrain for maximum grip and confidence.

 

With 30” XPS Hammer Force tires mounted on 15” beadlock wheels, this machine is ready to tackle rough terrain while maintaining tire security during aggressive riding. The dual-level cargo box holds up to 600 lb, with a towing capacity of 2,000 lb—making it as practical as it is powerful.

 

This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 4,500-lb winch, full skid plates, premium half doors, and bold XTP trim and graphics. Inside, you’ll find bolstered seats, a 7.6” digital display, and ample storage for tools, gear, and everything in between.

 

Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada. The 2022 Commander XTP 1000R—work hard, play harder, and take the trail less traveled.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2023 Yamaha YFZ450 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Yamaha YFZ450 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 TRAIL DPS for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 TRAIL DPS 0 $CALL + GST

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2022 Can-Am Commander