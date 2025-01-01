2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Can-Am Maverick Sport Max is built for riders who demand power, versatility, and comfort. Featuring a 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine that delivers 100 horsepower, this side-by-side is ready to tackle any terrain, from rugged trails to wide-open spaces, all while offering an exhilarating ride for up to four passengers.
Built for Performance & Capability
With its 100HP Rotax V-Twin engine and advanced suspension system, the Maverick Sport Max provides smooth handling and exceptional control, making it ideal for everything from challenging off-road adventures to family outings. The Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) and Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) enhance performance, while the 12 inches of ground clearance lets you confidently take on tough obstacles.
Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
The 2022 Can-Am Maverick Sport Max is ready for action. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery to get yours today. Contact us now to learn more or schedule a test ride!
