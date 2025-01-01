Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3>Conquer Any Trail with the 2022 Can-Am Maverick Sport Max</h3><p> </p><p>The 2022 Can-Am Maverick Sport Max is built for riders who demand power, versatility, and comfort. Featuring a 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine that delivers 100 horsepower, this side-by-side is ready to tackle any terrain, from rugged trails to wide-open spaces, all while offering an exhilarating ride for up to four passengers.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Built for Performance & Capability</strong></p><p> </p><p>With its 100HP Rotax V-Twin engine and advanced suspension system, the Maverick Sport Max provides smooth handling and exceptional control, making it ideal for everything from challenging off-road adventures to family outings. The Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) and Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) enhance performance, while the 12 inches of ground clearance lets you confidently take on tough obstacles.</p><p> </p><h3><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong></h3><p> </p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;>The 2022 Can-Am Maverick Sport Max is ready for action. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery to get yours today. Contact us now to learn more or schedule a test ride!</p>

2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

MAX $139 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12156975

2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

MAX $139 B/W

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1738697467
  2. 1738697467
  3. 1738697467
  4. 1738697467
  5. 1738697467
  6. 1738697467
  7. 1738697467
  8. 1738697467
  9. 1738697467
  10. 1738697467
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Conquer Any Trail with the 2022 Can-Am Maverick Sport Max

 

The 2022 Can-Am Maverick Sport Max is built for riders who demand power, versatility, and comfort. Featuring a 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine that delivers 100 horsepower, this side-by-side is ready to tackle any terrain, from rugged trails to wide-open spaces, all while offering an exhilarating ride for up to four passengers.

 

Built for Performance & Capability

 

With its 100HP Rotax V-Twin engine and advanced suspension system, the Maverick Sport Max provides smooth handling and exceptional control, making it ideal for everything from challenging off-road adventures to family outings. The Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) and Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) enhance performance, while the 12 inches of ground clearance lets you confidently take on tough obstacles.

 

Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery

 

The 2022 Can-Am Maverick Sport Max is ready for action. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery to get yours today. Contact us now to learn more or schedule a test ride!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2023 Polaris 570 Ranger Crew $112 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Polaris 570 Ranger Crew $112 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring $99 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring $99 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Polaris 570 Ranger Enclosed Crew $119 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Polaris 570 Ranger Enclosed Crew $119 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000