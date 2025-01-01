$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am Outlander
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR is built for riders who crave unmatched performance and extreme off-road capability. Powered by a robust 976cc Rotax® V-Twin engine producing 91 horsepower, this ATV is designed to dominate everything from deep mud pits to rocky trails. Whether you’re tackling tough jobs or chasing adrenaline-fueled adventures, the Outlander 1000 XMR is ready to perform.
Equipped with a factory-installed snorkel system, heavy-duty CVT, and elevated air intakes, this machine is made to power through water, mud, and debris with ease. With 14 inches of ground clearance, Smart-Lok™ technology, and 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires, the Outlander 1000 XMR delivers unmatched traction and control in even the harshest conditions. Its durable frame and premium suspension ensure a smooth and reliable ride every time.Built for Power, Comfort, and Versatility
The 2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR pairs raw power with comfort and convenience. Its ergonomically designed seat, easy-to-use controls, and digital display make it a joy to ride, whether you’re on a rugged trail or completing heavy-duty tasks. The ATV also features a 1,300-pound towing capacity, LinQ accessory compatibility, and reinforced bumpers for added durability and utility.Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
Own the ultimate mud-ready ATV with our flexible financing plans designed to fit your budget. We also offer fast, nationwide delivery so you can hit the trails without delay. Don’t miss out on the 2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!
Western Auto Group AB
