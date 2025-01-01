Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

102,958 KM

Details Description Features

$19,750

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, Remote, Htd Seats, BU Cam

Watch This Vehicle
13145989

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, Remote, Htd Seats, BU Cam

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1762366385501
  2. 1762366386017
  3. 1762366386539
  4. 1762366387006
  5. 1762366387466
  6. 1762366387886
  7. 1762366388320
  8. 1762366388776
  9. 1762366389236
  10. 1762366389627
  11. 1762366390066
  12. 1762366390576
  13. 1762366390969
  14. 1762366391450
  15. 1762366391854
  16. 1762366392322
  17. 1762366392759
  18. 1762366393172
  19. 1762366393603
  20. 1762366394064
  21. 1762366394531
  22. 1762366394963
  23. 1762366395385
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,750

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,958KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7NF107494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,958 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD Sunroof, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, Blin for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD Sunroof, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, Blin 80,578 KM $22,888 + GST
Used 2016 Chrysler 200 LX, Automatic for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Chrysler 200 LX, Automatic 147,808 KM $10,900 + GST
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD, Leather, Remote, Nav, Htd Sea for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD, Leather, Remote, Nav, Htd Sea 141,288 KM $19,750 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,750

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2022 Chevrolet Malibu