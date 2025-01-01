$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Polaris RZR
XP 1000 ULTIMATE
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Polaris RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is built for riders who demand top-tier performance, durability, and precision control on the toughest trails. Powered by a 999cc ProStar engine producing 110 horsepower, this high-performance side-by-side delivers exhilarating acceleration and the capability to dominate any terrain, from rocky climbs to wide-open desert runs.
Designed for superior handling, the RZR XP 1000 Ultimate features Walker Evans Needle shocks with 16 inches of front and 18 inches of rear travel, giving you the confidence to tackle rough terrain with ease. Its 14 inches of ground clearance and optimized suspension geometry ensure stability and comfort even in the harshest conditions.
This model comes fully equipped with 30-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, a reinforced chassis, and full doors for added protection. The premium cockpit includes a 7-inch RIDE COMMAND touchscreen, Rockford Fosgate audio system, and electronic power steering (EPS) for effortless control on every adventure.
Whether you're navigating technical rock sections or pushing the limits on high-speed trails, the 2022 Polaris RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is built to perform. Contact us today for financing options and fast nationwide delivery!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
