<p data-start=80 data-end=460>The 2022 Polaris RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is built for riders who demand top-tier performance, durability, and precision control on the toughest trails. Powered by a 999cc ProStar engine producing 110 horsepower, this high-performance side-by-side delivers exhilarating acceleration and the capability to dominate any terrain, from rocky climbs to wide-open desert runs.</p><p data-start=80 data-end=460> </p><p data-start=462 data-end=813>Designed for superior handling, the RZR XP 1000 Ultimate features Walker Evans Needle shocks with 16 inches of front and 18 inches of rear travel, giving you the confidence to tackle rough terrain with ease. Its 14 inches of ground clearance and optimized suspension geometry ensure stability and comfort even in the harshest conditions.</p><p data-start=462 data-end=813> </p><p data-start=815 data-end=1169>This model comes fully equipped with 30-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, a reinforced chassis, and full doors for added protection. The premium cockpit includes a 7-inch RIDE COMMAND touchscreen, Rockford Fosgate audio system, and electronic power steering (EPS) for effortless control on every adventure.</p><p data-start=815 data-end=1169> </p><p data-start=0 data-end=310> </p><p data-start=1171 data-end=1400 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Whether youre navigating technical rock sections or pushing the limits on high-speed trails, the 2022 Polaris RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is built to perform. Contact us today for financing options and fast nationwide delivery!</p>

2022 Polaris RZR

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Polaris RZR

XP 1000 ULTIMATE

12289488

2022 Polaris RZR

XP 1000 ULTIMATE

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2022 Polaris RZR