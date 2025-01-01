Menu
<p data-start=109 data-end=437>The 2022 Polaris RZR XP 1000 Premium is built to deliver legendary performance, control, and comfort on every ride. Powered by a ProStar 999cc engine producing 110 horsepower, this high-output machine provides instant throttle response and dependable power for conquering dunes, trails, and rugged backcountry terrain.</p><p data-start=109 data-end=437> </p><p data-start=439 data-end=804>Engineered for performance and precision, the XP 1000 Premium features Walker Evans Needle Shocks with 16 inches of rear and 14 inches of front suspension travel, ensuring a smooth, controlled ride across the roughest terrain. The 64-inch stance and 90-inch wheelbase offer exceptional stability and agility at high speeds or in tight corners.</p><p data-start=439 data-end=804> </p><p data-start=806 data-end=1080>Equipped with 29-inch Maxxis Big Horn tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, the RZR XP maintains traction and balance through mud, rocks, and loose dirt. High-clearance dual A-arms and 14 inches of ground clearance let you power over obstacles with confidence.</p><p data-start=806 data-end=1080> </p><p data-start=1082 data-end=1303>This Premium model adds comfort and tech upgrades, including LED lighting, a 7-inch Ride Command touchscreen display with GPS and Bluetooth, full doors, and bolstered sport seats for all-day comfort.</p><p data-start=114 data-end=436> </p><p data-start=1305 data-end=1396>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

