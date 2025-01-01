$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Can-Am Outlander
2023 Can-Am Outlander
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR is the ultimate mud-ready ATV, built for riders who demand power, durability, and unmatched off-road capability. With its 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine delivering a massive 91 horsepower, this beast is designed to conquer the deepest mud pits and toughest trails with ease.
Engineered for extreme terrain, the Outlander 1000 XMR comes equipped with factory-installed snorkels, a relocated radiator, and Can-Am’s Smart-Lok front differential with mud-specific tuning—ensuring superior traction when the conditions get rough. The 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires on 14-inch cast-aluminum wheels provide exceptional grip and flotation, giving you the confidence to push through even the most challenging obstacles.
Featuring 13.5 inches of ground clearance, arched A-arms, and a heavy-duty suspension system, this ATV is built to handle deep ruts, uneven trails, and unpredictable terrain. A 3,500-lb factory-installed winch ensures you’re always prepared, whether you're pulling yourself out of a tough spot or helping a buddy along the way.
Whether you're dominating the mud or hitting the trails, the 2023 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR delivers unstoppable performance.
Ready to experience the power? Contact us today to learn more, explore financing options, and take advantage of fast nationwide delivery!
