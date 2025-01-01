$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR
$99 B/W
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR
$99 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR is the ultimate ATV for riders who demand power, durability, and superior mud performance. Equipped with an 850cc Rotax V-Twin engine delivering 78 horsepower, this machine is built to power through deep mud, rugged trails, and extreme off-road conditions with ease.
Designed specifically for mud riding, the Outlander 850 XMR features factory-installed snorkels, a relocated radiator, and a Smart-Lok front differential with mud-specific tuning for maximum traction in the toughest terrain. The 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires mounted on 14-inch cast-aluminum wheels provide superior grip and flotation, ensuring you stay in control even in the deepest bogs.
With 13 inches of ground clearance, arched A-arms, and a heavy-duty suspension system, this ATV is built to handle rough trails and unexpected obstacles. The premium 3,500-lb winch adds extra confidence, giving you the ability to pull yourself—or your buddies—out of tough situations.
Whether you're taking on deep mud pits or exploring the backcountry, the 2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR is built to dominate any challenge.
Ready to experience the power? Contact us today to learn more, explore financing options, and take advantage of fast nationwide delivery!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Auto Group AB
Email Western Auto Group AB
Western Auto Group AB
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259