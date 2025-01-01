$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Polaris 570 Ranger
Crew $104 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew is designed to tackle any task or adventure with ease. Powered by a reliable 567cc ProStar engine, this side-by-side delivers 44 horsepower and smooth handling for work on the farm, hunting trips, or family outings. With seating for up to six passengers, it’s perfect for carrying your crew through rugged trails or across expansive property.
Built to handle demanding workloads and tough terrain, the Ranger SP 570 Crew offers 1,500 lbs of towing capacity and a durable cargo bed with a 500-lb payload capacity, ensuring you have the strength and versatility to get the job done right.
Designed for Utility and Comfort
The 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew offers the perfect blend of utility and comfort. Its spacious cabin is equipped with premium bench seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a large LCD digital display for easy control and visibility. With ample legroom, convenient storage options, and low engine noise, you’ll enjoy a comfortable ride whether you’re tackling chores or exploring the great outdoors.
Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
The 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew is built to elevate your work and recreational experiences. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and fast, nationwide delivery to get your new Ranger without delay. Don’t wait—contact us today to learn more or schedule a test drive!
Western Auto Group AB
