Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3>Work Hard and Play Hard with the 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew</h3><p> </p><p>The 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew is designed to tackle any task or adventure with ease. Powered by a reliable <strong>567cc ProStar engine</strong>, this side-by-side delivers <strong>44 horsepower</strong> and smooth handling for work on the farm, hunting trips, or family outings. With seating for up to six passengers, it’s perfect for carrying your crew through rugged trails or across expansive property.</p><p> </p><p>Built to handle demanding workloads and tough terrain, the Ranger SP 570 Crew offers <strong>1,500 lbs of towing capacity</strong> and a durable cargo bed with a <strong>500-lb payload capacity</strong>, ensuring you have the strength and versatility to get the job done right.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Designed for Utility and Comfort</strong></p><p> </p><p>The 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew offers the perfect blend of utility and comfort. Its spacious cabin is equipped with premium bench seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a <strong>large LCD digital display</strong> for easy control and visibility. With ample legroom, convenient storage options, and low engine noise, you’ll enjoy a comfortable ride whether you’re tackling chores or exploring the great outdoors.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong></p><p> </p><p>The 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew is built to elevate your work and recreational experiences. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and fast, nationwide delivery to get your new Ranger without delay. Don’t wait—contact us today to learn more or schedule a test drive!</p>

2023 Polaris 570 Ranger

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Polaris 570 Ranger

Crew $104 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12131424

2023 Polaris 570 Ranger

Crew $104 B/W

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1738004282
  2. 1738004282
  3. 1738004282
  4. 1738004282
  5. 1738004282
  6. 1738004282
  7. 1738004282
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Work Hard and Play Hard with the 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew

 

The 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew is designed to tackle any task or adventure with ease. Powered by a reliable 567cc ProStar engine, this side-by-side delivers 44 horsepower and smooth handling for work on the farm, hunting trips, or family outings. With seating for up to six passengers, it’s perfect for carrying your crew through rugged trails or across expansive property.

 

Built to handle demanding workloads and tough terrain, the Ranger SP 570 Crew offers 1,500 lbs of towing capacity and a durable cargo bed with a 500-lb payload capacity, ensuring you have the strength and versatility to get the job done right.

 

Designed for Utility and Comfort

 

The 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew offers the perfect blend of utility and comfort. Its spacious cabin is equipped with premium bench seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a large LCD digital display for easy control and visibility. With ample legroom, convenient storage options, and low engine noise, you’ll enjoy a comfortable ride whether you’re tackling chores or exploring the great outdoors.

 

Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery

 

The 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Crew is built to elevate your work and recreational experiences. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and fast, nationwide delivery to get your new Ranger without delay. Don’t wait—contact us today to learn more or schedule a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2025 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3 TURBO $139 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3 TURBO $139 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR $111 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR $111 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR $109 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR $109 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2023 Polaris 570 Ranger