Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3>Tackle Any Terrain with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew</h3><p> </p><p>The 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew is your ultimate companion for work and play, offering unmatched versatility, comfort, and protection from the elements. Powered by a dependable <strong>567cc ProStar engine</strong> with <strong>44 horsepower</strong>, this side-by-side delivers the performance you need to haul, tow, and explore rugged terrain with ease.</p><p> </p><p>With seating for up to six passengers and a fully enclosed cab, the Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew ensures you stay comfortable and protected, no matter the weather. Whether you’re navigating muddy trails, working in the rain, or enjoying a crisp winter day, this machine is designed to handle it all.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Enclosed Comfort Meets Rugged Performance</strong></p><p> </p><p>The 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew features a premium, weather-sealed cab with heat and ventilation options to keep you cozy in cold weather or cool during the summer. Its ergonomic interior includes comfortable bench seating, a tilt steering wheel, and a user-friendly digital display, making every ride enjoyable and efficient.</p><p> </p><p>For added utility, the Ranger boasts a <strong>1,500-lb towing capacity</strong>, a <strong>500-lb cargo box payload</strong>, and <strong>10.5 inches of ground clearance</strong>, allowing you to handle heavy loads and tough trails without breaking a sweat.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong></p><p> </p><p>Take on the toughest tasks and enjoy the outdoors in style with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew. With flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery, it’s easier than ever to own this reliable side-by-side. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test drive!</p>

2023 Polaris 570 Ranger

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Polaris 570 Ranger

Enclosed Crew $119 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12131430

2023 Polaris 570 Ranger

Enclosed Crew $119 B/W

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1738004705
  2. 1738004704
  3. 1738004705
  4. 1738004705
  5. 1738004705
  6. 1738004705
  7. 1738004705
  8. 1738004705
  9. 1738004705
  10. 1738004705
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Tackle Any Terrain with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew

 

The 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew is your ultimate companion for work and play, offering unmatched versatility, comfort, and protection from the elements. Powered by a dependable 567cc ProStar engine with 44 horsepower, this side-by-side delivers the performance you need to haul, tow, and explore rugged terrain with ease.

 

With seating for up to six passengers and a fully enclosed cab, the Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew ensures you stay comfortable and protected, no matter the weather. Whether you’re navigating muddy trails, working in the rain, or enjoying a crisp winter day, this machine is designed to handle it all.

 

Enclosed Comfort Meets Rugged Performance

 

The 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew features a premium, weather-sealed cab with heat and ventilation options to keep you cozy in cold weather or cool during the summer. Its ergonomic interior includes comfortable bench seating, a tilt steering wheel, and a user-friendly digital display, making every ride enjoyable and efficient.

 

For added utility, the Ranger boasts a 1,500-lb towing capacity, a 500-lb cargo box payload, and 10.5 inches of ground clearance, allowing you to handle heavy loads and tough trails without breaking a sweat.

 

Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery

 

Take on the toughest tasks and enjoy the outdoors in style with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew. With flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery, it’s easier than ever to own this reliable side-by-side. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2025 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3 TURBO $139 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3 TURBO $139 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR $111 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR $111 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR $109 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR $109 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2023 Polaris 570 Ranger