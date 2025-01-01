$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Polaris 570 Ranger
Enclosed Crew $119 B/W
2023 Polaris 570 Ranger
Enclosed Crew $119 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew is your ultimate companion for work and play, offering unmatched versatility, comfort, and protection from the elements. Powered by a dependable 567cc ProStar engine with 44 horsepower, this side-by-side delivers the performance you need to haul, tow, and explore rugged terrain with ease.
With seating for up to six passengers and a fully enclosed cab, the Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew ensures you stay comfortable and protected, no matter the weather. Whether you’re navigating muddy trails, working in the rain, or enjoying a crisp winter day, this machine is designed to handle it all.
Enclosed Comfort Meets Rugged Performance
The 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew features a premium, weather-sealed cab with heat and ventilation options to keep you cozy in cold weather or cool during the summer. Its ergonomic interior includes comfortable bench seating, a tilt steering wheel, and a user-friendly digital display, making every ride enjoyable and efficient.
For added utility, the Ranger boasts a 1,500-lb towing capacity, a 500-lb cargo box payload, and 10.5 inches of ground clearance, allowing you to handle heavy loads and tough trails without breaking a sweat.
Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
Take on the toughest tasks and enjoy the outdoors in style with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 SP Enclosed Crew. With flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery, it’s easier than ever to own this reliable side-by-side. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test drive!
