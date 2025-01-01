Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=169 data-end=505>The 2024 Can-Am Outlander MAX 1000R XT-P is built to push boundaries with class-leading power, advanced suspension, and two-up touring capability. Powered by a 91 HP Rotax 976cc V-Twin engine, this big-bore ATV delivers explosive torque and throttle response—perfect for hauling, climbing, and covering ground with a passenger on board.</p><p data-start=169 data-end=505> </p><p data-start=507 data-end=915>Purpose-built for performance and control, the XT-P package features FOX 1.5 Podium QS3 shocks, arched double A-arm front suspension, and Can-Ams renowned Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension for 9.2” of front and 9.9” of rear travel. The Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) and Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) system provide smooth, responsive handling across all types of terrain.</p><p data-start=507 data-end=915> </p><p data-start=917 data-end=1255>With 26” ITP Terracross radial tires on 14” aluminum beadlock wheels, this ATV maintains traction and stability even in tough conditions. The Visco-4Lok auto-locking front differential and selectable 2WD/4WD system give you confidence when the trail gets unpredictable, while 11 inches of ground clearance helps clear obstacles with ease.</p><p data-start=917 data-end=1255> </p><p data-start=1257 data-end=1561>This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 3,500-lb winch, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, a touring seat with handgrips and footrests, and full skid plate protection. Inside, you’ll find a digital gauge display, durable controls, and passenger-focused comfort designed for extended off-road adventures.</p><p data-start=115 data-end=444> </p><p data-start=1563 data-end=1656 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R Max XT-P

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R Max XT-P

Watch This Vehicle
12706974

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R Max XT-P

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 12706974
  2. 12706974
  3. 12706974
  4. 12706974
  5. 12706974
  6. 12706974
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Can-Am Outlander MAX 1000R XT-P is built to push boundaries with class-leading power, advanced suspension, and two-up touring capability. Powered by a 91 HP Rotax 976cc V-Twin engine, this big-bore ATV delivers explosive torque and throttle response—perfect for hauling, climbing, and covering ground with a passenger on board.

 

Purpose-built for performance and control, the XT-P package features FOX 1.5 Podium QS3 shocks, arched double A-arm front suspension, and Can-Am's renowned Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension for 9.2” of front and 9.9” of rear travel. The Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) and Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) system provide smooth, responsive handling across all types of terrain.

 

With 26” ITP Terracross radial tires on 14” aluminum beadlock wheels, this ATV maintains traction and stability even in tough conditions. The Visco-4Lok auto-locking front differential and selectable 2WD/4WD system give you confidence when the trail gets unpredictable, while 11 inches of ground clearance helps clear obstacles with ease.

 

This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 3,500-lb winch, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, a touring seat with handgrips and footrests, and full skid plate protection. Inside, you’ll find a digital gauge display, durable controls, and passenger-focused comfort designed for extended off-road adventures.

 

Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Polaris RZR XP 4 PRO SPORT for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Polaris RZR XP 4 PRO SPORT 0 $CALL + GST

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R Max XT-P