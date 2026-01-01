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2025 Can-Am Defender HD10
MAX LIMITED
2025 Can-Am Defender HD10
MAX LIMITED
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Can-Am Defender MAX HD10 Limited is built for riders who want premium comfort, serious work capability, and all-season performance in a fully loaded side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine producing 82 horsepower, it delivers smooth, dependable power and strong low-end torque for hauling, towing, and tackling demanding terrain with ease.
Purpose-built for tough jobs and long rides, the Defender MAX HD10 Limited features selectable 2WD/4WD with Smart-Lok front differential, giving you maximum traction and control in mud, snow, and uneven terrain. Its Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) and upgraded suspension system provide smooth, stable handling even under heavy loads.
The Limited package comes fully equipped with a factory enclosed cab featuring heat and air conditioning (HVAC), power windows, premium seating, tilt steering, and upgraded interior finishes for true all-season comfort. The MAX configuration provides spacious seating for up to six passengers, making it ideal for work crews, hunting trips, or family adventures.
Equipped with 30-inch XPS Trac Force tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, a factory 4,500 lb winch, LED lighting, and a large dumping cargo box, this Defender is ready for both demanding job sites and rugged backcountry terrain. With a 2,500 lb towing capacity and 1,000 lb cargo box capacity, it’s built to handle real work without sacrificing comfort.
Whether you’re hauling equipment, working on the farm, or exploring trails year-round, the 2025 Can-Am Defender MAX HD10 Limited delivers premium durability, capability, and comfort in every ride.
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