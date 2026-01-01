2025 Can-Am Defender HD10

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class= data-turn-id-container=ab027ba9-6c8d-4c5d-b278-669f879f2b0f data-is-intersecting=true><div class=relative w-full overflow-visible> </div></div><div data-turn-id-container=request-692f4ea2-38f0-8327-8217-e748b4571327-0 data-is-intersecting=true><div><section dir=auto data-turn-id=request-692f4ea2-38f0-8327-8217-e748b4571327-0 data-turn-id-container=request-692f4ea2-38f0-8327-8217-e748b4571327-0 data-testid=conversation-turn-189 data-scroll-anchor=false data-turn=assistant><div><div><div><div dir=auto tabindex=0 data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=41725777-0f2e-4c45-9221-9ec62c783542 data-turn-start-message=true data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-5><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=409>The 2025 Can-Am Defender MAX HD10 Limited is built for riders who want premium comfort, serious work capability, and all-season performance in a fully loaded side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine producing 82 horsepower, it delivers smooth, dependable power and strong low-end torque for hauling, towing, and tackling demanding terrain with ease.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=409> </p><p data-start=411 data-end=788>Purpose-built for tough jobs and long rides, the Defender MAX HD10 Limited features selectable 2WD/4WD with Smart-Lok front differential, giving you maximum traction and control in mud, snow, and uneven terrain. Its Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) and upgraded suspension system provide smooth, stable handling even under heavy loads.</p><p data-start=411 data-end=788> </p><p data-start=790 data-end=1194>The Limited package comes fully equipped with a factory enclosed cab featuring heat and air conditioning (HVAC), power windows, premium seating, tilt steering, and upgraded interior finishes for true all-season comfort. The MAX configuration provides spacious seating for up to six passengers, making it ideal for work crews, hunting trips, or family adventures.</p><p data-start=790 data-end=1194> </p><p data-start=1196 data-end=1592>Equipped with 30-inch XPS Trac Force tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, a factory 4,500 lb winch, LED lighting, and a large dumping cargo box, this Defender is ready for both demanding job sites and rugged backcountry terrain. With a 2,500 lb towing capacity and 1,000 lb cargo box capacity, it’s built to handle real work without sacrificing comfort.</p><p data-start=1196 data-end=1592> </p><p data-start=1594 data-end=1796>Whether you’re hauling equipment, working on the farm, or exploring trails year-round, the 2025 Can-Am Defender MAX HD10 Limited delivers premium durability, capability, and comfort in every ride.</p><p data-start=1594 data-end=1796> </p><p data-start=1798 data-end=1883>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p></div></div></div></div></div></div></section></div></div>

2025 Can-Am Defender HD10

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2025 Can-Am Defender HD10

MAX LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14109208

2025 Can-Am Defender HD10

MAX LIMITED

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1778871216
  2. 1778871216
  3. 1778871216
  4. 1778871216
  5. 1778871216
  6. 1778871216
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

 

The 2025 Can-Am Defender MAX HD10 Limited is built for riders who want premium comfort, serious work capability, and all-season performance in a fully loaded side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine producing 82 horsepower, it delivers smooth, dependable power and strong low-end torque for hauling, towing, and tackling demanding terrain with ease.

 

Purpose-built for tough jobs and long rides, the Defender MAX HD10 Limited features selectable 2WD/4WD with Smart-Lok front differential, giving you maximum traction and control in mud, snow, and uneven terrain. Its Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) and upgraded suspension system provide smooth, stable handling even under heavy loads.

 

The Limited package comes fully equipped with a factory enclosed cab featuring heat and air conditioning (HVAC), power windows, premium seating, tilt steering, and upgraded interior finishes for true all-season comfort. The MAX configuration provides spacious seating for up to six passengers, making it ideal for work crews, hunting trips, or family adventures.

 

Equipped with 30-inch XPS Trac Force tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, a factory 4,500 lb winch, LED lighting, and a large dumping cargo box, this Defender is ready for both demanding job sites and rugged backcountry terrain. With a 2,500 lb towing capacity and 1,000 lb cargo box capacity, it’s built to handle real work without sacrificing comfort.

 

Whether you’re hauling equipment, working on the farm, or exploring trails year-round, the 2025 Can-Am Defender MAX HD10 Limited delivers premium durability, capability, and comfort in every ride.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Honda Rubicon 520 DCT Deluxe for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Honda Rubicon 520 DCT Deluxe 0 $CALL + GST

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2025 Can-Am Defender HD10