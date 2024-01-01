$34,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
City Chrysler
982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
403-526-6944
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2023256A #253
- Mileage 69,550 KM
Vehicle Description
perfect for those seeking both off-road capability and comfort. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and equipped with 4WD
it offers a smooth and powerful driving experience. With seating for 6 passengers and advanced safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control
we uphold a legacy of excellence in every vehicle we sell. Our dealership sets the standard for Jeep
http://www.citychrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2021-id11234279.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From City Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email City Chrysler
City Chrysler
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
403-526-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-526-6944