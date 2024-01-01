Menu
perfect for those seeking both off-road capability and comfort. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and equipped with 4WD, it offers a smooth and powerful driving experience. With seating for 6 passengers and advanced safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

69,550 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,550KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG5MC735028

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2023256A #253
  • Mileage 69,550 KM

perfect for those seeking both off-road capability and comfort. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and equipped with 4WD


it offers a smooth and powerful driving experience. With seating for 6 passengers and advanced safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control


we uphold a legacy of excellence in every vehicle we sell. Our dealership sets the standard for Jeep


Blind spot warning
Dodge
Ram
Alberta
and nearby communities like Taber
Lethbridge
Brooks
and Maple Creek
Saskatchewan
and Chrysler
providing exceptional service and a commitment you can trust.
The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is a versatile and luxurious SUV
and Lane Departure Warning
this model is ideal for families and adventure seekers alike. Serving Medicine Hat

City Chrysler

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
403-526-6944

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

City Chrysler

403-526-6944

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee