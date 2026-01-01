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2022 Mazda CX-9

111,528 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ GST
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-9

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14534928

2022 Mazda CX-9

GT

Location

Okotoks Ford

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

403-938-2222

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Contact Seller

$34,995

+ GST

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Used
111,528KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBDYXN0616867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TK-246A
  • Mileage 111,528 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Okotoks Ford

Okotoks Ford

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

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403-938-XXXX

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403-938-2222

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$34,995

+ GST>

Okotoks Ford

403-938-2222

2022 Mazda CX-9