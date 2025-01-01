Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

88,167 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Mustang

12154266

2016 Ford Mustang

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,167KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH0G5297098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 160115
  • Mileage 88,167 KM

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2016 Ford Mustang