2016 Ford Mustang
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
88,167KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH0G5297098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 160115
- Mileage 88,167 KM
