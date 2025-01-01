$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
121,322KM
VIN 1FM5K8FH3KGA43376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25113A
- Mileage 121,322 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
3.51 Axle Ratio
200 Amp Alternator
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Equipment Group 300A
Floor liners
EQUIPMENT GROUP
.6-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
PARTIAL GAS FILL
PERFORATED LTHR HEATED/COOLED
.P255/50R20 A/S BSW TIRES
BLUE METALLIC
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (446)
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
.2.3L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EBONY BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS -inc: memory driver's seat, 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/power lumbar and manual recline
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2019 Ford Explorer