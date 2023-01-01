Menu
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2021 Ford F-150

38,796 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
38,796KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E56MKE28569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23079A
  • Mileage 38,796 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle

Additional Features

XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
Power-Adjustable Pedals
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
400W OUTLET
.SYNC 4
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
B&O SOUND SYSTEM, 8 SPKR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Ford F-150