$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
38,796KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E56MKE28569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23079A
- Mileage 38,796 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Additional Features
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
Power-Adjustable Pedals
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
400W OUTLET
.SYNC 4
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
B&O SOUND SYSTEM, 8 SPKR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 61,492 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 25,564 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 24,321 KM $41,576 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2021 Ford F-150