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All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic. Extended warranties available on all makes and models. Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUVs, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller. Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

2021 Toyota 4Runner

199,019 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ GST
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 Premium 4WD

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14460886

2021 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 Premium 4WD

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

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Contact Seller

$35,999

+ GST

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Used
199,019KM
VIN JTENU5JR0M5905301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 26_035
  • Mileage 199,019 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Front P

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

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403-430-XXXX

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403-430-0409

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$35,999

+ GST>

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2021 Toyota 4Runner