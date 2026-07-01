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<b>Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient base engine, the Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. -Edmunds This 2013 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.<br> <br>Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge.<br> <br>This SUV has 212,435 km. Stock number 8475A is Tk in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2lOB4+uRAzrJooHML68BtLTFZ1lLHr5B target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC6DBA69772 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC6DBA69772</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.webbsford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.webbsford.com/financing/</a><br> <br/><br>Webbs Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB. <br/>We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-07-31. o~o

2013 Ford Edge

212,435 KM

Details Description Features

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+ GST
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2013 Ford Edge

SEL

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14497114

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Webb's 1441

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-842-4400

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

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+ GST

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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
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Adjustments

AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

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+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
212,435KM
VIN 2FMDK4JC6DBA69772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tk
  • Interior Colour Unknown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8475A
  • Mileage 212,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient base engine, the Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. -Edmunds This 2013 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge.

This SUV has 212,435 km. Stock number 8475A is Tk in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC6DBA69772.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/


Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-07-31. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Webb's 1441

Webb's 1441

Webb's Ford Vermilion

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

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780-842-XXXX

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780-842-4400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-842-0044
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Webb's 1441

780-842-4400

2013 Ford Edge