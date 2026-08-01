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<b>Running Boards, Pro Trailer Backup Assist!</b><br> <br> A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.<br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.<br> <br>This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 266,799 km. Stock number 8407A is Oxford White in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Running Boards, Pro Trailer Backup Assist.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E53JKE54152 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E53JKE54152</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.webbsford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.webbsford.com/financing/</a><br> <br/><br>Webbs Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB. <br/>We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-08-31. o~o

2018 Ford F-150

266,799 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14536320

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Webb's 1441

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-842-4400

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ GST

Show Price Breakdown
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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
266,799KM
VIN 1FTFX1E53JKE54152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8407A
  • Mileage 266,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Running Boards, Pro Trailer Backup Assist!

A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.

This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 266,799 km. Stock number 8407A is Oxford White in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Running Boards, Pro Trailer Backup Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E53JKE54152.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/


Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-08-31. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards

Mechanical

PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Webb's 1441

Webb's 1441

Webb's Ford Vermilion

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

Call Dealer

780-842-XXXX

(click to show)

780-842-4400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-842-0044
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$CALL

+ GST>

Webb's 1441

780-842-4400

2018 Ford F-150