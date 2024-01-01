Menu
Account
Sign In
Wholesale Unit Regular Cab 4.3L V6 Automatic Transmission Body is solid Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, youll always be in style. This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that its the truck you want. This pickup has 176,242 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 195HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. All Listed Monthly/Bi-Weekly/Weekly Payments include a 695 documentation fee, and a 995 finance fee, plus taxes. o~o

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

176,242 KM

Details Description

$12,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT **Wholesale to Public**

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT **Wholesale to Public**

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
176,242KM
Used
VIN 1GCPCPEX5AZ126193

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # B6193T
  • Mileage 176,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Wholesale Unit

Regular Cab
4.3L V6
Automatic Transmission
Body is solid


Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always be in style. This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck you want. This pickup has 176,242 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 195HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. All Listed Monthly/Bi-Weekly/Weekly Payments include a 695 documentation fee, and a 995 finance fee, plus taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4MATIC Coupe - Sunroof for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4MATIC Coupe - Sunroof 85,536 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali - Cooled Seats - $338.00 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali - Cooled Seats - $338.00 /Wk 24,118 KM $96,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Prius c Upgrade - LED Lights - Low Mileage for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Toyota Prius c Upgrade - LED Lights - Low Mileage 31,383 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500