2014 Nissan Versa
Note 1.6 SL NO ACCIDENTS!!
2014 Nissan Versa
Note 1.6 SL NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RC099852A
- Mileage 194,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2014 Nissan Versa Note SL Your Ultimate Compact Companion!
Experience unmatched versatility and style with the Nissan Versa Note SL. Packed with advanced features and cutting-edge technology, this sleek hatchback is designed to elevate your driving experience.
Key Features:
Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition: Start your journey with ease and convenience.
NissanConnect® with Navigation and Mobile Apps: Stay connected and informed wherever you go.
Around View® Monitor: Maneuver with confidence using a 360-degree view of your surroundings.
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System: Keep your focus on the road while staying connected to your contacts.
Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy during chilly drives.
RearView Monitor: Effortlessly navigate tight spaces with enhanced visibility.
Divide-N-Hide® Adjustable Floor: Customize your cargo space for maximum utility.
Automatic Climate Control: Maintain the perfect interior temperature no matter the weather.
With its efficient performance, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, the 2014 Nissan Versa Note SL is the perfect blend of form and function.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
