Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CARFAX Available</p><p>Certified</p>

2016 Nissan Versa Note

188,635 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

  1. 1712091753
  2. 1712091757
  3. 1712091760
  4. 1712091763
  5. 1712091767
  6. 1712091771
  7. 1712091775
  8. 1712091779
  9. 1712091783
  10. 1712091790
  11. 1712091796
  12. 1712091802
  13. 1712091807
  14. 1712091813
  15. 1712091818
  16. 1712091821
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,635KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP1GL387449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 240402
  • Mileage 188,635 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Available

Certified

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Winter Tires

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Armo Auto Sales

Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note SV 188,635 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 198,500 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA2 GX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA2 GX 122,000 KM $8,100 + tax & lic

Email Armo Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-589-XXXX

(click to show)

519-589-4734

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Versa Note