2016 Nissan Versa Note
2016 Nissan Versa Note
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
188,635KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP1GL387449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 240402
- Mileage 188,635 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Available
Certified
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Winter Tires
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
