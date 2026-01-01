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2016 Scion iM
CVT
2016 Scion iM
CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
192,430KM
VIN JTNKARJE1GJ501211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 192,430 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2016 Scion iM