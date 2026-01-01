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2016 Scion iM

192,430 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Scion iM

CVT

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14181346

2016 Scion iM

CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

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Used
192,430KM
VIN JTNKARJE1GJ501211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 192,430 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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604-857-2657

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604-857-2657

2016 Scion iM