2017 Ford Explorer
Platinum 7-Pass, Fully Loaded, One Owner
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,179 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L V6 Eco-Boost Engine!
Automatic Transmission
4X4
7-Passenger
Super Full Load!
One Owner
Local
No Major Accidents or Claims from (Minor rear corner claim for $2455.00 and one glass replacement of $1,417.00)!
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera with Parking Assist
Panoramic Moonroof
Upgraded Leather Interior
Heated Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Upgraded Wheel Package
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
SYNC
+ much, much, more!
Life is a sport. This is your utility. The 2017 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less travelled. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 135,179 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Our Platinum is the top of the line trim in the Explorer family. It's distinctive look makes it easily recognised by other Explorer drivers aspiring to have this model. The Platinum has a unique look on the exterior with upgrades that include a chrome accents and unique to the Platinum - 20 inch bright machined faced wheels. Inside, the Platinum upgrade are easily identifiable with Platinum embossed Nirvana leather cooled bucket seats. It has most of the same upgrades as the sport with a few exceptions. The Platinum comes with the following standard features: a power sunroof, power tilt/telescoping steering column, SYNC 3 that includes enhanced voice recognition communications and an 8 LCD touch screen w/swiping capabilities plus it also comes with lane keeping assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HT3HGA38334.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
