Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #24S02 as of 01/23/2024. Was involved in an accident on 08/16/2018 with an estimated $810.83 of damage. On which a $411 claim was made.

2016 Ford Explorer

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8F82GGB45615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #24S02 as of 01/23/2024. Was involved in an accident on 08/16/2018 with an estimated $810.83 of damage. On which a $411 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
DUAL PANEL MOONROOF
Auto High Beam Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 9,400 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4x4 w/ Uconnect, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4x4 w/ Uconnect, Bluetooth, Nav 50,000 KM $23,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 10,931 KM $26,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer