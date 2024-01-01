$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING, NAVIGATION
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING, NAVIGATION
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,065 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited, where premium features meet outstanding performance. This midsize SUV is designed for those who value luxury, versatility, and reliability in every drive.
Key Features:
1. Elegant and Bold Design:
Sophisticated Exterior: Eye-catching front grille, sleek lines, and LED daytime running lights for a refined look.
Stylish Details: Chrome accents, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof enhance its premium appeal.
2. Powerful Performance:
Robust Engine: 3.3L V6 engine delivering 290 horsepower for a smooth and powerful driving experience.
Towing Capacity: Impressive towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds, perfect for hauling trailers or boats.
3. Luxurious Interior:
Premium Seating: Leather-trimmed seats with power-adjustable front seats, heated and ventilated for maximum comfort.
Spacious Cabin: Ample room for up to seven passengers, with a versatile second and third-row seating configuration.
4. Advanced Technology:
Infotainment System: 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Infinity® premium audio for an immersive experience.
Driver Information: Clear and customizable digital instrument cluster to keep essential information at your fingertips.
Smart Features: Proximity key with push-button start, hands-free smart liftgate, and Blue Link® connected car services.
5. Comprehensive Safety:
Advanced Safety Systems: Includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning.
Parking Assistance: Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering.
Why Choose the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited?
The 2018 Santa Fe Limited offers a perfect combination of luxury, technology, and performance. Its elegant design, powerful engine, and advanced features make it an ideal choice for families and adventurers alike.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294